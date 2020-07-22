Dexter Tiff Roberts, an award-winning journalist and Nonresident Senior Fellow with the Asia Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council, speaks with World Is One (WION) News based in India about his research on China’s future economic trajectory.
[China’s] reforms have stalled over the last five, six years. And crucially, China will not continue to grow the middle class and will not continue to be the global growth driver we have seen in the past, unless it finds a way to better integrate about a half of its population, which is the other China of migrant [laborers in urban areas] and their relatives in the countryside.