Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
Original Source

Dexter Tiff Roberts, an award-winning journalist and Nonresident Senior Fellow with the Asia Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council, speaks with World Is One (WION) News based in India about his research on China’s future economic trajectory.

#DecodingChinaWithWION | Is China's rise myth or miracle? Dexter Roberts opines

Posted by WION on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

[China’s] reforms have stalled over the last five, six years. And crucially, China will not continue to grow the middle class and will not continue to be the global growth driver we have seen in the past, unless it finds a way to better integrate about a half of its population, which is the other China of migrant [laborers in urban areas] and their relatives in the countryside.

Dexter Tiff Roberts

More about our expert

Dexter Tiff Roberts

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Asia Security Initiative

Indo-Pacific

Asia Security Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security