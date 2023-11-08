Global disorder perpetrated by authoritarian regimes means that democracies must work together to preserve freedom and peace.

On October 17, 2023, Michael Fisch, Chairman of the Freedom and Prosperity Center’s Advisory Council, and Dan Negrea, Senior Director of the Freedom and Prosperity Center, published an op-ed in the National Interest regarding autocratic aggression. The two discussed recent violence perpetuated by authoritarian regimes and called on the world’s democracies to unite to preserve global freedom and peace.

Related Experts: Michael Fisch and Dan Negrea