On December 23, Andrew Michta, director and senior fellow of the GeoStrategy Initiative, published an article in 19FortyFive on connecting NATO funding and capabilities. He underlines that, while many NATO allies have increased their defense spending since 2014, the geopolitical threats facing the Alliance mean greater funding and forces are necessary. The piece was featured in RealClearDefense.

The ahead path for NATO is straightforward—it will hinge on transferring the burden from the US to the European allies regarding conventional capabilities. It is time for the allies to assume the core responsibility for generating these forces.

