On April 26, Andrew Michta, senior fellow in the GeoStrategy Initiative, was published in 19FortyFive on the increasingly distant relations between Washington and Brussels that threaten to harm the future of the transatlantic alliance. He argues that the tensions between the United States and Europe are not merely based on policy but instead represent fundamental differences between how US President Trump and European leaders see the world. The piece was featured in RealClearDefense.

Unless cooler heads prevail and both sides begin to listen to each other, set aside their ideological preconceptions, revisit the fundamentals of geopolitics, and bring back a modicum of mutual respect to the conversation, the United States and Europe may be soon heading for a messy divorce.

