original source

On February 21, Andrew Michta, senior fellow in the GeoStrategy Initiative, published an article in 19FortyFive on the so-called “transatlantic drift” as President Trump changes how the United States “traditionally engages with [European] allies.” This piece was featured in RealClearWorld.  

In hindsight, the 2025 Munich Security Conference will likely be remembered as one of those symbolic seminal moments when the long-held assumptions about power alignment are revised in anticipation of a systemic reset.

Andrew Michta

Staff

Andrew A. Michta

Senior Fellow, GeoStrategy Initiative

GeoStrategy Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Central Europe Eastern Europe

Related Experts: Andrew A. Michta

Europe & Eurasia NATO Politics & Diplomacy Russia Security & Defense Turkey Ukraine United States and Canada