On February 21, Andrew Michta, senior fellow in the GeoStrategy Initiative, published an article in 19FortyFive on the so-called “transatlantic drift” as President Trump changes how the United States “traditionally engages with [European] allies.” This piece was featured in RealClearWorld.
In hindsight, the 2025 Munich Security Conference will likely be remembered as one of those symbolic seminal moments when the long-held assumptions about power alignment are revised in anticipation of a systemic reset.