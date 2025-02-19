ORIGINAL SOURCE

On February 15, Andrew Michta, senior fellow in the GeoStrategy Initiative, was published in 19FortyFive on the effect of the European Union’s climate policies on Europe’s economy. He argues that the European Union’s “overly-ambitious emissions reduction targets” and “rigid climate policy” have stagnated European economic growth and overly burdened its corporations.  

Simply put, without economic growth the very foundation of the generous social transfer payments and the consumption model in Europe will implode, with political consequences that are hard to foresee at this point.

Andrew Michta

Staff

Andrew A. Michta

Senior Fellow, GeoStrategy Initiative

GeoStrategy Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

