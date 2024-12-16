On December 15, Andrew Michta, director and senior fellow of the GeoStrategy Initiative, published an article in 19FortyFive on what ideas should underlie the next US national security strategy. He assesses that, with a new “Axis of Dictatorships” forming between China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, the United States has returned to an era of unsettled regional balances and long-term systemic instability. The piece was featured in RealClearWorld and RealClearDefense.

It’s time to return to realism in American national security policy, putting hard power considerations and geopolitics front and center. There is no time to waste.

Related Experts: Andrew A. Michta