On May 29, Andrew Michta, senior fellow in the GeoStrategy Initiative, was published in 19FortyFive on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambition to restore “Russia’s imperial dominion.” He argues the Trump administration has failed to bring an end to the war in Ukraine because it does not fully grasp Putin’s worldview and warns that diminishing support for Ukraine and NATO would hand him a strategic victory. Michta’s piece was featured in RealClearDefense and featured in RealClearWorld.

Russia is simply not interested in any outcome in Ukraine short of achieving the primary policy objectives that drove it to invade […] in the first place.

