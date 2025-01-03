On January 1, Andrew Michta, director and senior fellow of the GeoStrategy Initiative, released a piece in 19FortyFive on how Russia’s imperial mindset led to its invasion of Ukraine. He argues that policymakers must recognize Russia as an empire to understand Moscow’s larger ambitions and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approach to the war in Ukraine as a “civilizational war against the West.” The article was featured in RealClearDefense and RealClearWorld.

Russia will take the West seriously and heed its warnings only if it sees that we possess the military capabilities and, most importantly, the intestinal fortitude to deter aggression and, if need be, defend our interests with force.

Related Experts: Andrew A. Michta