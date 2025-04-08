original source

On April 4, Andrew Michta, senior fellow in the GeoStrategy Initiative, was interviewed by Lithuanian National Radio and Television on the status of transatlantic relations, NATO, and European defense as the Trump administration challenges the status quo. He argues that close relations between Washington and Brussels are vital to preserving European security and countering Russian aggression.  

[N]ow is the time to do anything and everything possible to strengthen and preserve the transatlantic connection. If it fails, the losses will be felt both in the United States and in Europe.

Andrew Michta

Staff

Andrew A. Michta

Senior Fellow, GeoStrategy Initiative

GeoStrategy Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Central Europe Eastern Europe

