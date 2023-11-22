On November 21, Dr. Andrew Michta, director and senior fellow of the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, was published in Politico on proposed European Union treaty revisions that “would transform the EU from a confederation of sovereign countries into a unitary federal entity.” Dr. Michta argues that, while this shift has been ignored by US policymakers, it would not make US-European relations easier. Instead, it would reduce the power of countries on NATO’s eastern flank, whose “threat perceptions and national interests…align most closely with [the United States’].”

The proposed changes to the EU treaties raise fundamental questions about how the U.S. intends to lead NATO going forward, and how it can best leverage the commonality of interests across the Continent to reduce its security burden across the Atlantic.

