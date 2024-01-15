On January 14, Andrew Michta, Director and Senior Fellow of the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, was published by Politico on why Congress’s failure to pass the Ukraine aid package in December 2023 demonstrates that the United States should develop a new national security strategy. He argues that “the U.S. and its allies should have laid out a clear vision for victory” from the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine but notes that it is not too late to reverse the trend toward a frozen conflict.

Instead of repeating mantras about adapting to the emerging multipolarity, it’s high time to recognize we’ve entered a period of protracted systemic instability worldwide. It’s time for an American national security strategy that doesn’t merely speak about ‘strategic competition’ and ‘maintaining the rules-based international order’ in normative terms, but also draws a geostrategic map of the world that favors U.S. interests — as well as those of its allies.

