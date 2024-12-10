On December 9, Andrew Michta, director and senior fellow of the GeoStrategy Initiative, published an article in RealClearDefense on why the United States must rethink its approach to NATO. He outlines that, due to the wide range of challenges facing the Alliance, the next US president should focus efforts toward the countries in the Northeast Corridor of NATO’s flank—Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Baltic States and Poland—which share the United States’ threat perception toward China and Russia and are dedicating resources toward defense and decoupling. The piece was featured in RealClearWorld.

It’s time for straight talk across the Atlantic and a U.S. policy that prioritizes the Northeast Corridor along the flank, while ensuring an equitable division of labor across the alliance. This approach offers a pathway to preserving America’s strategic commitment to the security and defense of Europe while allowing us to focus on the rising Chinese threat in Asia.

