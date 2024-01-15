On January 18, an article written by Andrew Michta, Director and Senior Fellow in the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, was featured in RealClearWorld discussing how the United States requires a new national security strategy to better address both the war in Ukraine and larger “period of protracted systemic instability worldwide.”

Washington is in need of a national security strategy that isn’t reactive and instead shapes the global security environment.

