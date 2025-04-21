On April 21, Andrew Michta, senior fellow in the GeoStrategy Initiative, was interviewed on the Focus podcast on the future of NATO amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in the transatlantic relationship. He argues that, to counter Russian aggression and remain competitive against other foreign threats, European defense must work in tandem with the US.

[…] after the Cold War I was a great—and remain a great—proponent of NATO enlargement, and I take great exception to using the Russian terminology […] NATO expansion.

