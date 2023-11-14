On November 14, an interview with Dr. Andrew Michta, director and senior fellow of the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, was published by bne IntelliNews on his support for NATO membership for Ukraine and the future of US force structure in Europe.
The reason I’m supporting NATO membership for Ukraine is that it is not only the most effective but also the most economical way of securing Europe…If the US does not take leadership in this case, then other countries that are also reluctant [over Ukraine membership] will hide behind [it].
