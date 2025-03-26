On March 26, Andrew Michta, senior fellow in the GeoStrategy Initiative, published an article in 19FortyFive on how the Trump administration’s transatlantic policy could fundamentally alter NATO. He argues that closer relations between Washington and Moscow “risks undoing the last eighty years of US national security strategy” in Europe.

The US-European alliance has arguably entered its most difficult period in 80 years, one that will define the future of NATO and transatlantic relations going forward.

