On June 30, Andrew Michta, senior fellow in the GeoStrategy Initiative, was published in 19FortyFive on the outcomes of the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague. He argues that the summit underscored the United States’ role as the cornerstone of European security and notes that the pursuit of European defense autonomy remains impractical given current strategic realities. Michta’s piece was featured in RealClearDefense and featured in RealClearWorld.

[The Hague summit] should return the allies back to the basics of hard power centered around the NATO alliance, leveraging US and European defense industrial capacity to produce weapons and munitions at speed and scale while fielding real, exercised forces to send an unequivocal message of resolve to Russia.

Related Experts: Andrew A. Michta