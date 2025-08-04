On August 1, 2025, Andrew Michta, senior fellow in the GeoStrategy Initiative, was published in RealClearDefense on what Europe’s “rapidly shifting internal power dynamic” may mean for Germany’s role in the continent’s security architecture. The piece was featured in RealClearWorld.
In short, U.S. relations with Europe are in their current disarray not only because of the Trump administration’s lack of a clear strategy for Europe, but also because on the other side of the Atlantic the vital national interests of the largest European economy and the host to U.S. military installations are increasingly diverging from America’s.