On October 27, 2025, Andrew Michta, nonresident senior fellow in the GeoStrategy Initiative, was published in RealClearDefense. He argues for closer strategic alignment between the US and its allies.
If the West is to win against this Axis of Dictatorships, our leaders need to speak directly to the dramatically changing balance of power not just in our region, but globally. We need a shared agreed upon multi-faceted strategy involving genuine military readiness, robust alliances, economic measures that restore our industrial power base, technological superiority over our adversaries, and most of all ideological resilience.