On January 5, Forward Defense senior military fellow Lt Col Christopher Mulder’s book review on Christopher Wanjek’s Spacefarers: How Humans Will Settle the Moon, Mars, and Beyond was published in Air University’s Strategic Studies Quarterly. Mulder found that the book offers bold predictions and a compelling narrative mixing both fiction and nonfiction.
[Wanjek’s book] drives confidence in the reader that living on the Moon, Mars, and beyond is not only doable in the near term but an imperative for humankind.
