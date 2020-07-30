Nikhil Raghuveera in Cointelegraph: China and US must learn from one another and collaborate on Central Bank Digital Currency GeoTech Cues by Atlantic Council Related Experts: Nikhil Raghuveera, Digital Policy Fiscal and Structural Reform Technology & Innovation

Mr. Nikhil Raghuveera, a GeoTech Center Nonresident Fellow, and his colleague Mr. Victor Ji, a research assistant at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, were recently featured as guest authors in Cointelegraph, a digital publication focused on the future of money. In their article, Mr. Raghuveera discussed Central Bank Digital Currencies in continuation of his previous research for the Atlantic Council. He writes:

“A digital currency war between China and the U.S. will not improve the lives of the Chinese or American people, much less the world. Instead, it risks creating two separate payments systems that will only serve to promote further global competition and distrust. People on the ground who simply need an inclusive, efficient, low-cost system will be left behind and forgotten once again in a digital world driven by egos and great-power competition.”

“Digital currency technology offers an opportunity to create a more prosperous payments system. By working together to advance payments systems, the U.S. and China can usher in a new era of inclusive economic growth for a more interconnected world.”

Read the full article to learn more about Mr. Raghuveera’s and Mr. Ji’s suggestions for China and the United States.