On July 13, 2023, Nonresident fellow Wen-Ti Sung was quoted in TIME on Taiwan’s #MeToo movement, stating: “If the DPP proves it can move beyond merely apologizing to victims to spending concrete political capital on pushing through long-standing legislative reforms, it will go some way to repair the DPP’s self-professed brand as a progressive party.”

