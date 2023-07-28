On July 26, IPSI and GCH nonresident fellow Parker Novak was featured in NPR for his New Atlanticist piece on Blinken’s visit to Tonga. In this NPR article, Novak is quoted explaining, “It [the United States] needs to continue showing up and demonstrate that it values partnerships with Pacific nations not just because of their relevance to geopolitical competition with China, but also in their own right.” He specifically emphasizes the importance of climate change, “which Pacific Islanders see as an existential threat to their security and way of life.”

On July 27, Semafor additionally quoted from Novak’s commentary in NPR.

