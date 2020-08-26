Miyeon Oh, Director and Senior Fellow of the Asia Security Initiative at the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, was interviewed by Radio Free Asia about Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun’s meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov regarding North Korea on August 25, 2020. Oh suggested that Biegun’s visit to Moscow was part of Washington’s effort to involve all stakeholders in its pursuit of DPRK’s denuclearization, saying that Russia’s role became more important as North Korea is having to rely even more on China and Russia due to the outbreak of covid-19 and the flood. She also argued that it would be work closely with Russia and China in order to prevent North Korea from revealing a new strategic weapon in October to mark its 75th anniversary of the founding of the Worker’s Party of North Korea.





