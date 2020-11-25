On November 25, Dr. Miyeon Oh, director and senior fellow of the Asia Security Initiative in the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, was quoted in a South China Morning Post article on Biden’s incoming foreign policy team. Oh believes that Biden’s rhetoric of working with allies is a “meaningful shift” from that of the current administration, though he would have to “go beyond the praise” and show actual actions of engagement. Oh also expressed necessity for Biden’s national security team to present its China strategy as clear as possible.

“I think it is a meaningful shift from what has been done over the last four years,” said Oh, referring to Biden’s rhetoric. “It is also crucial for the Biden national security team to present a clear goal and strategy for its China policy as soon as possible.”