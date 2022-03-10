On March 10, senior vice president and director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Barry Pavel and Forward Defense’s senior US Air Force fellow Tyson Wetzel were cited in an article in Defense Daily titled “Transfer of UAVs to Ukraine offers benefit, low escalation risk, Atlantic Council says.” This analysis stems from Pavel and Wetzel’s recently released report that offers the United States and NATO military options to support Ukraine.

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Learn more

Related Experts: Barry Pavel and Tyson Wetzel