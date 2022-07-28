On July 27, senior vice president and director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Barry Pavel was quoted in the Associated Press and CBS News where he commented on reports of how the Pentagon is preparing for Speaker Pelosi’s potential Taiwan trip.

She’s not going to go with an armada.

