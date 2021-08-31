On August 31, senior vice president and director of the Scowcroft Center Barry Pavel was interviewed by CBS News on President Biden’s speech about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. In the interview, Pavel explains that the speech will likely resonate with many Americans in justifying complete withdrawal, but expressed concerns that the Taliban could once again provide sanctuary for extremists.

My sense is that [Biden’s speech] was as good a defense of a policy that, ultimately, was not as well done as it needed to be as you could expect, and I think it will resonate with a lot of Americans…