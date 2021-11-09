On November 9, Senior Vice President and Director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Barry Pavel was quoted by CNN in an article titled “Harris tasked with the next phase of cleaning up Biden administration’s French faux pas.” In the article, Pavel notes that the United States and France had both accepted the need to rebuild their relationship following the damage caused by the AUKUS deal, but that it was not yet clear how the rebuilding might proceed.

“We’re past the freefall phase and we’re in the phase where we both have agreed to rebuild, but we’re not quite clear yet what that looks like.”

