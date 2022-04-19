On April 19, Atlantic Council senior vice president and Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security director Barry Pavel co-wrote an article in Defense One titled, “NATO will need a transition plan if Finland, Sweden ask to join.” Pavel submits several options for fast-tracking any future requests from Finland or Sweden for NATO membership, in order to minimize risk and ensure security in the interim period.

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Learn more

