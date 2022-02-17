On February 17, senior vice president and director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Barry Pavel authored an article in Defense One titled “Biden should shift US troop positions worldwide.” In the article, Pavel recommends that the Biden administration forthcoming National Defense Strategy (NDS) reflects the need to balance the Chinese and Russian threats simultaneously.

For the duration of the Europe crisis, the U.S.-led alliance network in Europe and the Indo-Pacific will have to work much more closely together to allocate their forces to both theaters in smart ways. Barry Pavel

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Learn more

Related Experts: Barry Pavel