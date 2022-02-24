On February 24, Atlantic Council senior vice president and Scowcroft Center director Barry Pavel wrote an op-ed in the Market Watch titled “‘We are in new, dangerous territory’: Here’s how NATO must respond to a Russian ‘triple threat’ that goes beyond Ukraine.” Pavel describes the Russian threat as a combination of Putin’s grand ambitions and the Kremlin’s ‘triple threat’ of conventional, hybrid, and nuclear forces, concluding that it is causing the United States and NATO to divide attention between Russia and China.

In the American national security establishment, Russia will now be “the wolf closest to the sled,” garnering the priority bandwidth and a lot more military resources to protect American and NATO interests in Europe. Barry Pavel

