On March 30, Forward Defense nonresident fellow Irina Plaks was quoted in an article in the National News titled “West urged to ‘back brain drain from Russia’ by taking in dissenters.” Plaks asserts that the West can (and should) benefit from highly-skilled Russian exiles and should utilize their expertise.

A low-cost policy option with a high impact on Russia, welcoming high-skill immigrants would dent Russia’s economy and stifle its burgeoning technology and defence industries. Irina Plaks

