On August 31, Christopher Preble was quoted in a Washington Times article on the political fallout from President Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, and the risks for those who argue that the US military should have stayed.

“It is predictable that Republicans will use this to score points, and if the shoe were on the other foot, the Dems would almost certainly do the same thing,” Mr. Preble said. “The problem for many of them is that, well, they were on the record, less than a year ago in many cases, arguing in favor of withdrawal. And now, if they change their mind, someone is going to call them on it.”

More about our expert