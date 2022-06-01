On June 1, Christopher Preble was quoted in an Asia Times article regarding the current divide among Republicans over NATO and US foreign policy more broadly.

“It’s a sign of progress that 57 Republicans in the House and 11 in the Senate deemed $40 billion of aid worthy of scrutiny, but the fact that overwhelming majorities in both chambers so swiftly approved this package of aid with no questions asked, and no meaningful oversight regarding how this money will be spent, shows that the foreign policy consensus remains fixed firmly on punishing Russia and not worrying about the possible long-term implications,” Preble said.

