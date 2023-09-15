On September 11, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow General Arnold Punaro was featured on Fox Business and reflected on the September 11th attacks, 22 years later and the future of the all-volunteer Joint Force. He also spoke about US-China relations, in which he stressed the need to identify Chinese capabilities, not just intentions, in order to succeed in deterrence.

We don’t want to focus on intentions, we want to focus on capabilities.

