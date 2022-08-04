Hide
On August 3, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Mir Sadat and assistant director Julia Siegel were featured in the Hill for their issue brief on “Space Traffic Management: Time for Action,” which calls for a globally coordinated framework for space traffic management.

Mir Sadat

Julia Siegel

