On August 3, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Mir Sadat and assistant director Julia Siegel were featured in the Hill for their issue brief on “Space Traffic Management: Time for Action,” which calls for a globally coordinated framework for space traffic management.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.