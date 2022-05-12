On May 12, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Mir Sadat was cited in a SpaceNews article titled “Melting Arctic ice opens new front in strategic power competition.” Sadat asserts that current US Arctic military strategies suffer because they do not sufficiently address the implications of the space domain.
