Shared African Perspectives on Nuclear Security and GeoTech
On the AfriNuke podcast, Geotech director Dr. David Bray discusses how technological trends of democratization relate to nuclear weapons, network devices, information sharing, and space. David recommends a hesitant approach to mass data and technology sharing for easily weaponized technologies like nuclear weapons. We must maintain an active commitment to distributing most technology and information, even when it becomes cheaper, David says. Most products we use today are first used by the wealthy and then become democratized, such as network devices. We are in the midst of this process in space, David observes; the upcoming decisions we make about space infrastructure are pivotal to limiting misuse and maximizing accessibility.
