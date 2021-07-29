Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Thu, Jul 29, 2021

Shared African Perspectives on Nuclear Security and GeoTech

In the News by Borja Prado

Africa Nuclear Deterrence Space Security Technology & Innovation

On the AfriNuke podcast, Geotech director Dr. David Bray discusses how technological trends of democratization relate to nuclear weapons, network devices, information sharing, and space. David recommends a hesitant approach to mass data and technology sharing for easily weaponized technologies like nuclear weapons. We must maintain an active commitment to distributing most technology and information, even when it becomes cheaper, David says. Most products we use today are first used by the wealthy and then become democratized, such as network devices.  We are in the midst of this process in space, David observes; the upcoming decisions we make about space infrastructure are pivotal to limiting misuse and maximizing accessibility. 

