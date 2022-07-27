On May 23, 2022, Europe Center Research Assistant Francis Shin published an article in Foreign Policy, “Corruption Could Mean Ukraine Loses a Future Peace”.

“The EU and other donors party to the Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund should form an active oversight body within the fund over how it awards contracts. This is to ensure aid contracts are issued in a transparent and competitive manner to prevent corruption and to review and increase technical assistance for anti-corruption capacity in Ukraine. The standards for distributing contracts can be based on the EU’s existing regulations, which have helped prevent the misappropriation of their funds.,” Shin writes.

