Siegel and Starling in The National Interest: Disinformation Against Women Puts Democracy at Risk

Wed, Feb 10, 2021
#22: Get Modernization Right and Prioritize Acquisition Reform
By: Ronald C. Fairbanks and Clementine Starling What is the kernel of the issue? Over the last three decades, the Department of Defense has modernized its forces under the idea that the US was the only great power in the world—unchallenged militarily by near-peer competitors. As a result, the defense acquisition process is outdated and […]
100 Ideas for the first 100 days
Wed, Feb 3, 2021
How the US can regain the advantage in its next National Defense Strategy
To seize the advantage, the next US National Defense Strategy needs a paradigm adjustment, not a shift. In the next NDS, the Biden defense team must take a broader definition of competition if the United States is to succeed in deterring, defending, and shaping the strategic environment in its favor.
Seizing the advantage by Clementine G. Starling, Matthew R. Crouch
Thu, Oct 25, 2018
Trident juncture: NATO’s crisis response put to the test
Military forces from thirty-one countries, including all twenty-nine NATO members, plus Finland and Sweden, are participating in Trident Juncture, a major demonstration and test of NATO’s collective response to a fictional armed attack against an allied member state.
