On October 24, Julia Siegel wrote an article with Kelly Grieco for Breaking Defense. The article considered airpower lessons learned from the war in Ukraine that could be applied to the defense of Taiwan.

The key to denying a Chinese victory lays in the air domain: Without the cover of air superiority, China would be unlikely to succeed in the event of an amphibious invasion or enforced blockade of the island.

Kelly Grieco and Julia Siegel

Julia Siegel

