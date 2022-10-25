On October 24, Julia Siegel wrote an article with Kelly Grieco for Breaking Defense. The article considered airpower lessons learned from the war in Ukraine that could be applied to the defense of Taiwan.
The key to denying a Chinese victory lays in the air domain: Without the cover of air superiority, China would be unlikely to succeed in the event of an amphibious invasion or enforced blockade of the island.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.