On September 28, Forward Defense senior fellow Robert Soofer co-authored a paper in a recent publication by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Project on Nuclear Issues, titled Project Atom: Defining U.S. Nuclear Strategy, 2030–2050. The authors discussed the nuclear concepts, policies, strategies, forces, and posture necessary to deter and prevent nuclear use as China emerges as a nuclear peer competitor to the United States alongside Russia.
The United States must persuade Beijing and Moscow through words and deeds that nuclear
competition is a failing proposition that will provide no strategic advantage.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.