On October 16, Forward Defense Senior Fellow Rob Soofer published an article in The National Interest with co-author Dr. Peppino DeBiaso titled “A Homeland Missile Defense Agenda for the Next President.” The article, an excerpt from an upcoming report on US homeland missile defense co-authored by Dr. Soofer, advises the next US President that there is “no time to waste in restoring a credible missile defense.” The article discusses increasing missile threats from North Korea, Russia, and China—and perhaps soon Iran— highlighting both the opportunities and risks from emerging capabilities and technologies, such as UAVs, hypersonic weapons, and high-energy compact lasers.

