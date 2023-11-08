On November 7, Forward Defense senior fellow Robert Soofer attended the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ launch event of their Project Atom report, a piece which he coauthored along with eight other nuclear experts. In Soofer’s contribution, written alongside Tom Karako, he addresses the changing international security environment and its impact on arms control and extended deterrence. Soofer and Karako describe possible changes to US posture and strategy as the United States works to deter two nuclear powers, Russia and China, simultaneously. Soofer served as a panelist at this launch event, discussing nuclear flexibility and credibility with adversaries and allies.

