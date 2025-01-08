On January 4, Forward Defense senior fellow Rob Soofer‘s report, “‘First, we will defend the homeland’: The case for homeland missile defense” was featured in a Newsweek exclusive titled “Donald Trump’s Iron Dome? Proposal to Counter Nuclear Attack Takes Shape.” The article explores Rob’s argument regarding the missile threats posed by Russia, China, and North Korea, offering a detailed analysis of his proposal for a layered missile defense system. It also examines the budgetary and material requirements necessary to implement such a system, situating the discussion within the broader context of Donald Trump’s persistent calls for a U.S. equivalent of Israel’s ‘Iron Dome.’

