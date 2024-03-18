On February 27, Forward Defense Director Clementine Starling and Deputy Director for Strategic Forces Policy Mark Massa were quoted in Air and Space Forces Magazine. They wrote about the effects that a nuclear detonation in space could have on satellites, stating that “A nuclear detonation in space would add significant radiation to orbits used by a number of U.S. military satellites, causing them to degrade in the weeks and months following the detonation unless they are specifically hardened against radiation.”

