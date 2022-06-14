On June 13, Forward Defense Deputy Director Clementine Starling and Program Assistant Julia Siegel were featured in Real Clear Defense for their recent op-ed on the imperative for the Biden administration to address competition below the threshold of armed conflict in forthcoming national strategies.
The United States lacks a comprehensive strategy to align gray-zone activities with the national goals it aims to achieve.
