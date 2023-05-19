Starling joins Irregular Warfare Initiative podcast to discuss gray zone conflict

On May 19, Forward Defense director Clementine G. Starling was featured on an episode of the Irregular Warfare Initiative’s podcast to discuss gray zone conflict. She was joined by David Van, who is a member of the Australian Senate for Victoria.

Starling discussed Forward Defense’s report “Seizing the advantage: A vision for the next US national defense strategy” which laid out an approach for the US address challenges across the competition continuum. She also described how policymakers think about the gray zone as a space between cooperation and armed conflict.

[There is] a spectrum of activities and intent. On the far left there is cooperation, on the far right is armed conflict and warfare and then in the middle is the gray zone…adversarial competition below the level of armed conflict.

